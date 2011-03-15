10 Good Cleaning Tools
Scrub Brush
This wooden natural-bristle brush is great on tile floors, baseboards, and more.
To buy: $15, store.thelaundress.com.
Lysol Clean Flip
This wet/dry mop has side “wings” that you can flip up to clean baseboards. Wet and dry cleaning cloths sold separately.
To buy: $10, at retailers nationwide.
Tilex Tile & Grout Pen
This dual-tipped pen—a fine point on one side, a scrub brush on the other—contains a bleach solution to whiten grout and wipe out stains on tile or porcelain.
To buy: $3.00, amazon.com.
Microfiber Cloth Multi-Pack
No need to waste paper towels when cleaning. Designate one color for windows, another for wood furniture, and so on.
To buy: $15, amazon.com.
Caldrea All Purpose Cleanser in Basil Blue Sage
Dilute this sweet-smelling cleanser with water and show dirt and grime the door.
To buy: $12, caldrea.com.
Invisible Glass
Mirror, mirror on the wall…so that’s what I look like, after all? You’ll never see mirrors and windows looking cleaner than after you’ve tried this miracle worker.
To buy: $7, stoneronline.com.
HAAN Slim & Light Steam Mop
It heats the water inside its tank to boiling in 30 seconds, so when you mop your floors you’ll also be killing bacteria and germs—no cleaning products needed. Plus, the slim head fits under furniture and appliances.
To buy: $110, homedepot.com.
Better Life Take It for Granite
Specialty countertops deserve special treatment. This solvent-free cleaner is specifically designed to be gentle on granite (plus marble, quartz, slate, and more).
To buy: $7, cleanhappens.com.
Clorox Bleach Foamer for the Bathroom
This foaming cleanser works immediately to break down mold and mildew stains without hard scrubbing.
To buy: $4, target.com.
Pledge Multi Surface Cleaner
If you’re looking for the ultimate multitasker, turn to this helpful cleaning assistant. It safely cleans wood, glass, plastic, and everything in between.
To buy: $4, staples.com.
