5 Ways 2020 Will Change the Way We Clean Forever

Lesson 1: How to Wash Your Hands (the Right Way)

When the pandemic began, many of us realized we needed a refresher course on a basic kindergarten lesson: the proper way to wash our hands. Most of us admit we weren't washing them long enough—at least 20 seconds—or frequently enough.

And while hand sanitizer is a convenient solution when we're not at home, we learned that it's not a replacement for regular old hand-washing with soap and water.

