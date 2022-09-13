Hoover's Best-Selling Carpet Cleaner That's 'Even Better Than Professional Cleaning' Is on Sale for $98

Ensuring your floors are truly clean by using either a wring mop or steam cleaner is essential. Indeed, there are germs and dirt on your floors even after you vacuum—so why aren't you giving your carpets that same deep cleaning treatment? Shampooing carpets yearly with a pricey rental is not enough, however, the cycle stops here because Hoover's best-selling carpet cleaner is on sale at Amazon.

The Hoover PowerDash Carpet Cleaner is a favorite among tons of Amazon shoppers, which is why it has earned more than 51,300 five-star ratings to date. Even better? We put the Hoover to the test for ourselves and ranked it the best for small spaces thanks to its compact build and ability to clean both carpets and area rugs. Apartment dwellers: This one's for you.

Amazon.com

To buy: $98 (was $120); amazon.com.

Whether you're tackling pet accidents, tracked in mud, or spilled juice, this carpet cleaner is fully able to get the job done and deliver professional results in a few swipes. One person even swears that it is "even better than professional cleaning." It uses a durable brush roll that scrubs up embedded grime and works with a dual tank water system that sucks up dirt from heavily-trafficked areas.

Although the Hoover shampoos your rugs, it won't leave 'em wet. The carpet cleaner also uses heat technology to dry your rugs and carpets faster. Shoppers confirm that their fluffy rugs are completely dry in a matter of four to five hours. Now isn't that faster than letting it air dry and easier than trying to DIY with a hair dryer? We've all been there.

Pet lovers, listen up! This carpet cleaner will also do wonders for your rugs after your furry friend did an oopsie. Sure, the device will clean up the present, but its antimicrobial brush roll takes it a step further to actually eliminate odors, from say, smelly urine or throw up.

"The carpet cleaner lifted out an additional massive amount of pet hair!" wrote one pet owner who has two dogs. "I had my doubts that this dirt would come out, but this carpet cleaner is amazing."

And another pet lover shared, "To my surprise, this cleaner did an absolutely fantastic job. The carpet had a few pet stains and sand deep in the carpet, all of which were cleaned with a few passes."

One last reviewer who said the Hoover delivered "amazing and unreal results" wrote that "this machine has been worth every single penny and then some'' and shared, "It has successfully removed stains I was resigned to looking at for the rest of my days." They even said, "This thing is easier to use than my vacuum."

Now's the time to get the editor-loved Hoover carpet cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.