6 Cathartic Cleaning Tasks to Tackle When You're Angry

Something to consider: if people use exercise to cope with anger, anxiety, and sadness, why can’t cleaning your house provide the same release? The key to working out whatever you’ve got on your mind is to choose a task that falls into one (or both) of these categories: instant gratification or physical exertion. There’s nothing like having to make a little mess in order to get something squeaky-clean. Pushing yourself physically also forces you to focus on the task in front of you, instead of worrying or dwelling on negative thoughts. So the next time you’re feeling a little heated, make it work for you and cross a few things off your to-do list.

Scrubbing Grout

Fun fact: most grout can get cleaned effectively with hot water and a stiff bristled brush. But really, the big draw here is that cleaning grout takes effort and since you’re sort of oddly bent over the tub, your core is usually engaged, so hello physical challenge! Use all that bottled-up rage to get your grout back to its original glory. Follow these steps as you work yourself into a lather.

Vacuuming

In this case, the heavier your vacuum the better. Getting to push a large, loud machine around the carpet can be surprisingly cathartic. To pick up the most dirt, alternate directions. The dirtier the floor (the more you can hear the vacuum sucking up) the better you'll feel.

Beating Rugs

Every now and then an upholstery attachment or a quick vacuum won’t cut it. Taking small to medium-sized rugs or sheepskin throws outside and giving them a good shake not only removes a ton of dirt and pet hair, but it also feels good to release some pent-up energy.

Mop Your Floors

Again, pushing something slightly heavy across the floor and then bending down to do a thorough floor scrub here and there feels good. A no-touch mop that distributes cleaner makes the process even more enjoyable.

Vacuum the Furniture

Pulling up the couch cushions to access all of the dirt and dust underneath allows you to toss them around and give them a good karate chop here and there. Then you really have to brush vigorously with an upholstery attachment. Whew, we’re getting tired just thinking about it.

Clean Your Mattress