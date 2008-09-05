How to Remove a Red Wine Stain

Next time someone spills red wine on your crisp white shirt, tablecloth, or other washable fabric, don't panic. In a few easy steps—demonstrated in the video up top—the fabric can look as good as new. This is red wine stain removal 101–it's simple, effective, and anyone can do it.

Red wine is a classic beverage choice during the holiday season, so we'd hate if you felt the need to limit what you serve up when you're hosting a party or if you avoid your favorite red varietal when you're out because you're scared of spills and stains. At the next event where you have an option between a glass of red wine or a sugary cocktail that you know will give you a headache the next day, choose a big glass of vino with confidence: You're ready to get red wine stains out of anything now.

What You Need clean white cotton cloth

bowl

table salt

pot holder

boiling water