How to Remove Blood Stains from Fabric 

Whether you accidentally cut your finger while meal prepping, are dealing with period stains on sheets, or nicked your ankle while shaving, here's how to easily remove blood stains from fabric. No matter if the stained fabric is a white blouse, linen sheet, or bath towel, first check the care label to make sure the item can be hand-washed and check the recommended water temperature. Because blood is a protein stain, you'll want to use cold water while tackling the stain (hot water may actually help set the stain in). Before you begin, test each cleaning method in an inconspicuous spot first, such as along the inside hem of a shirt, to make sure it won't discolor the fabric.

Follow the steps below to remove blood stains for good, and once the stain is gone, toss machine-washable items into the laundry. Double-check that the stain is fully removed before throwing it into the dryer. Your shirt (or sheets, or towels) will look good as new.

RELATED: The Easiest Way to Remove a Red Wine Stain—No Chemical Cleaners Required

How to Remove Blood Stains

What You'll Need:

Hydrogen peroxide

Paper towel or clean cloth

Mild dishwashing liquid

Ammonia

Baking soda

Soft toothbrush

Follow These Steps:

1. Test hydrogen peroxide in an inconspicuous spot first to make sure it won't discolor the fabric. Splash the blood stain with hydrogen peroxide, then let sit a few minutes. Dab with a clean cloth, working from the outside of the stain in.

2. Repeat if necessary. Once the stain is removed, launder the fabric.

3. If the stain is still there, try this: Apply a couple drops of dishwashing liquid to the stain and gently rub. Splash with ammonia (test a small spot first), then sprinkle with baking soda, and let sit for a few minutes.

4. Using a toothbrush, gently scrub the stain in a circular motion into it disappears. Rinse with cool water. Launder the fabric.

Tip: Don’t put the fabric in the dryer until the blood stain is completely removed. Otherwise, the dryer’s heat will cause the remaining stain to set.