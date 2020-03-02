How to Remove Oil Stains From Clothes So They Look Brand New

Picture this: you're getting ready for friends to come over for dinner, and you just put on your new white shirt. The food is ready to go and your guests are about to arrive—all that's left to do is dress the salad. But all it takes is one oil-drenched lettuce leaf to fly out of the bowl and onto your new shirt to totally ruin your night.

Don't worry, all hope is not lost! In the video above and steps detailed below, we'll show you an easy cleaning hack to remove oil stains from clothes quickly (so you can get back to your party ASAP). And if that doesn't work, we'll step up the stain-fighting power with a more involved method to remove oil stains that don't want to budge. Whether you're removing oil stains from a shirt, a tablecloth, or napkins, these cleaning methods will get even stubborn oil stains out for good.

What You'll Need:

Dishwashing liquid (look for the grease-cutting kind)

Hydrogen peroxide

Baking soda

Toothbrush

Follow These Steps:

1. Start with this stain-removing hack: Grab some dishwashing liquid and apply a small drop to the stain. Gently rub the soap into the stain, then add a bit of water and rub again. Rinse the stain and repeat the process with another drop of dish soap.

2. If the stain is gone, launder the item and check to make sure the stain is fully removed before placing in the dryer (be careful, the heat of the dryer can actually set stains into fabric).

3. For stubborn oil stains: If the stain is still there, start by adding another drop of dishwashing liquid to the stain and gently rub it in.

4. Splash a small amount of hydrogen peroxide on the stain. Then cover with a generous amount of baking soda.

5. Using a toothbrush, gently scrub the stained area, then rinse. If the stain is gone, launder in hot water (check the care label first). Make sure the stain is fully removed before putting the item in the dryer.