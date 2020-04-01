How to Clean White Leather Sneakers So They Look Brand New

We may not be planning to leave our houses anytime soon, but at least our shoes will be sparkling clean and ready once we finally do. Here's how to clean white leather sneakers, whether they just have a few scuffs or some serious, set-in stains. Start with the easy cleaning hack using a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser. And if that doesn't do the trick, mix up a scrubbing paste using supplies you probably already have in your pantry. By the time you're done, your well-worn white leather sneakers will look like they came straight out of the box.

Try the Magic Eraser Trick

Wet and wring out a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser so that it is damp, but not dripping wet. Use it to rub away any visible dirt or grime on your white leather sneakers, including on the soles of the shoes. You'll be amazed how much dirt this lifts up.

Wipe away any foam crumbles that may have come off on your shoes. Moisture can be damaging to leather, so make sure to dry the shoes thoroughly.

Make a Scrubbing Paste

If you have more serious stains, try this: Mix up a paste of about 1 tablespoon white toothpaste (non-gel formula), 1 tablespoon baking soda, and 1 tablespoon warm water. Feel free to add a little more water or baking soda to form a thick paste. Using a toothbrush or cleaning cloth, apply the paste to your shoes, scrubbing gently in a circular motion to remove the stains.

Wipe off with a damp cloth, then dry completely. If the stains are still there, you may want to repeat the process.

Grab Some Soap

Lather up a wet cloth or a white sponge with a bar of Ivory Soap. Using a gentle scrubbing motion, apply the soap to the upper part of the shoe to move stains. When you're done scrubbing, wipe away excess soap and residue with a damp cloth, then dry the shoe with a clean cloth.

Clean Those Shoelaces

Now that your white leather sneakers are looking sparkling clean, you'll want your shoelaces to match. The easiest way to clean shoelaces is to fill a small bowl with warm, soapy water. Let the shoelaces soak for 10 minutes before scrubbing them clean.

If your shoelaces are torn or fraying, buying a fresh set is an easy and cheap way to make your shoes look brand-new.