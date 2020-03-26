Two Fail-Proof Stain Removal Tricks Every Coffee Drinker Should Know

The next time you accidentally spill coffee on your white blouse—don't panic. Here are two foolproof coffee stain removal methods to try. Start with an easy cleaning hack using the club soda you probably already have in your fridge or pantry. And if that doesn't work, step up the stain-fighting power with the boiling water trick, detailed below. Once the stain is fully removed, launder the blouse (or scarf, or dress) as you normally would, according to the care label. Your clothing will look good as new, and you can continue guzzling your morning caffeine without fear of destroying your clothes.

Coffee Stain Removal 101

What You'll Need:

Club soda

Spray bottle

Clean white cloth

Shatterproof bowl

Tea kettle

Follow These Steps:

1. Try the club soda hack: Fill a spray bottle with club soda. Spritz the stain with club soda. Then blot with the cloth, starting from the outside of the stain and working your way in, so you don't spread the stain.

2. Rinse the stain with clean water to check if the coffee stain is fully removed. If not, repeat Step #1 or move on to the method below. If the stain is gone, launder the garment.

3. Try the boiling water method: Center the stain over a shatter-proof bowl or pot that can handle boiling water.

4. Boil a kettle of water, then very slowly pour the water over the stain from about a foot above, starting from the outer edge of the stain and working your way in.

5. Very carefully remove the fabric (it will be hot!) and gently wring it out. Rinse the stain with clean water, and if it is fully removed, launder the garment.

Pro tip: Check to make sure the stain is fully removed before you put the garment in the clothes dryer, or else the heat could end up setting the stain into the fibers.