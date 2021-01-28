4 Easy Ways to Make Your Cleaning Routine (Almost) Zero Waste

Living a zero-waste lifestyle is undeniably admirable. But similar to those lofty New Year's resolutions that are so unachievable we abandon them within a week, attempting to make an overnight switch to a zero-waste existence probably isn't sustainable for most of us. For a less intimidating approach we can actually stick to, we consulted Melanie Mannarino's new book, The (Almost) Zero Waste Guide: 100+ Tips for Reducing Your Waste Without Changing Your Life ($15, bookshop.org). As the title suggests, the book focuses on small but meaningful ways to live a less wasteful life. It delves into everything from cooking, to travel, to clothes—but we've decided to start with our cleaning routines. Follow these four simple tips from <em>The (Almost) Zero Waste Guide</em>, and they'll soon become second nature.