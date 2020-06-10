How to Deep Clean and Disinfect Your Luggage

Whether you have hard or soft luggage, your disinfectant can be the same: hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol. Reichert advises wiping down the entire suitcase with either.

Fill a spray bottle with hydrogen peroxide and spray liberally on hard-faced luggage. Use “just a light mist if your luggage has a fabric surface,” Reichert says.

Or, Reichert recommends filling a spray bottle about 60 percent of the way with rubbing alcohol and then adding water. This solution will also rid your luggage of any viruses or harmful bacteria.

