5 Genius Products that Take the "Ick" Factor Out of Cleaning

Image zoom Target

We all have (at least) one Achilles' heel of cleaning. Maybe it's scrubbing the inside of the toilet bowl, or perhaps it's pulling out wads of hair from the shower drain. It's that cleaning task that's sure to make you a little queasy—the one you undoubtedly put off for as long as possible. To make these chores a little less gross, we rounded up a few clever cleaning tools that can help. By putting some extra distance between you and the messy situation and making these tasks faster and easier, you'll be able to check off these dreaded to-dos in record time.

RELATED: How to Clean the Grossest Spots in Your Kitchen