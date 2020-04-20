6 Cleaning Products Every Pet Parent Should Have
Accident stains and paw prints don’t stand a chance.
Pets have the ability to make a house a home, but they can also make a home a total mess in a matter of minutes. Staying tidy and keeping your home feeling fresh is a big commitment in the first place, but it can be an even tougher challenge with four-legged friends leaving a trail of dirt, drool, and fur everywhere they go.
Plus, pet messes and carpet stains can be particularly stubborn and need special attention when cleaning. Here are six cleaning products to help you handle any mess your pet might paw your way.
1
MudBuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner
The best defense against frustrating messes is prevention. With the Mudbuster Portable Dog Paw Cleaner on hand, you can let your adventurous pup explore the outdoors without tracking the muddy, messy, dirty fun back into the house with him. Silicone bristles inside the tumbler gently massage away dirt and debris, so a dirty paw goes in, and a squeaky clean one comes out. Bonus: It’s dishwasher safe so you can pop it on the top-rack for easy cleaning.
- button
2
SmartyKat Scratch Not Deterrent Tape
Deter your furry friend from turning your brand new couch into a personal scratchpad with this simple yet clever anti-scratch tape. Cats are notoriously stubborn, so teaching them to stay off the furniture is an arduous task. The tacky tape takes the satisfaction away from scratching and shredding, so they’ll quickly learn to sharpen their claws elsewhere.
3
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Pet Spray
Pets might be the cutest members of the household, but they are (typically) also the smelliest. Pet odors can be intense, so it’s often difficult to find a product that actually eliminates strong odors rather than temporarily masking them. Angry Orange is an odor eliminator made to tackle the stinkiest of scents—and it has an impressive pedigree to prove it. Originally formulated to remove odors from kennels and livestock farms, it knocks out house pet smells with ease, but it doesn’t sacrifice safety for strength. It’s non-toxic and gets its fresh citrus scent naturally from orange peel oils.
4
Roomba i7+ Robotic Vacuum
You definitely don’t need a robot vacuum, but sweeping 12 times a day because your cat victory-leaps out of the litter box gets old. Most smart vacuums (like this one from Roomba), have the ability to run on a schedule which you can set and control from your phone. Sending your robo vac around the room a couple of times per day will save you a few sweeps.
5
Baking Soda
Here’s a tried and true product you probably already have in your pantry. Baking soda is a powerful yet natural DIY cleaning solution that every pet owner should add to their arsenal. You probably already use it to whiten your teeth or to achieve the perfect crispness in your cookies, but you can also sprinkle it on a mess to absorb moisture for an easier cleanup or soak a soiled spot overnight to neutralize odor.
6
Bissell SpotBot Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner
No matter how well-trained your pet is, the occasional accident is inevitable. This is an all-in-one cleaning powerhouse that tackles everything from surface spills to tough set-in carpet stains. Plus, it’s hands-free so you can fire it up and walk away while it works its magic.
