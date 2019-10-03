7 Cleaning Mistakes That Are Wasting Your Time

Dishwashers and washing machines are designed to clean things, so they don't need to be cleaned themselves, right? Wrong! If you're not periodically cleaning your dishwasher, food particles and residue can build up, causing an unpleasant sour odor. If freshly-washed dishes are coming out cloudy, or your freshly-laundered clothes have a funky smell, it's a surefire sign you've been neglecting to clean these appliances. Instead of wasting time (not to mention, water) running everything through a second wash cycle, clean your machine to make it work more efficiently.

The Solution: Learn how to clean your dishwasher the right way (yes, placing a cup of white vinegar on the top rack really does work). For your washing machine, order these cleaning tablets on Amazon that dissolve residue hidden inside the machine.