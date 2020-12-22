4 Common Cleaning Mistakes That Can Wreak Havoc on Your Home

There are many types of cleaning wipes and baby wipes that claim to be "flushable," but they may not break down fast enough. Especially if your house has an old or delicate plumbing system, these wipes can build up and cause a clog.

To save yourself from having to deal with a clog—or even worse, flooding— get in the habit of throwing away used cleaning wipes, or switch to a cleaning spray and reusable cloth.