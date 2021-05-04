This TikTok Hack Shows How to Clean Leather Furniture in Just 5 Minutes
Leather furniture has the ability to give any room a sleek, clean look—unless, of course, the leather is dirty or worn. Older leather couches or chairs may start to fade or smudge over time, but that doesn’t mean you should toss them out. In fact, TikTok user Amber Marie found a clever, budget-friendly hack to make your leather upholstery look brand new—and it requires just two under-$20 Amazon products and a five-minute wait time.
She posted a TikTok video last week demonstrating how she transformed her dingy old leather sofa—and the post has already earned over 10,000 likes and hundreds of comments.
First, she sprayed her couch with the Forcefield Fabric Cleaner, a $14 cleaner that’s racked up nearly 3,000 five-star Amazon ratings. The formula effectively removes soil, stains, and marks thanks to the inclusion of anionic and nonionic surfactants, which work together to lift both oily and particulate surface stains. It also adds a protective surface coating to prevent future marks, according to the brand, but won’t leave behind an oily residue.
“This is the best fabric stain remover I have ever used,” wrote one Amazon customer. “Having grandkids around, I have removed just about every type of stains from fruit punch to barbecue sauce to even blood. It has never even left a “watermark” stain.”
To buy: $14; amazon.com.
After waiting five minutes for the formula to set in, she scrubs the area with the Mothers Soft Bristle Leather and Upholstery Cleaning Brush. The $8 cleaning brush uses soft bristles to lift stains, deep set-in debris, and dirt without the risk of ruining delicate materials (like leather, upholstery, carpets, or cloth coverings). Plus, the ergonomic handle makes it easy to scrub away at stains without losing your grip, shoppers say. Others call it "the only tool that can remove their tough stains” and say it makes cleaning “easy.”
“I’ve been detailing cars for 20 years and this is the best interior brush,” said another. Love the way it works on leather. Firm enough to get out deep stains but not aggressive enough to damage the leather. Great product.”
To buy: $8; amazon.com.
The TikTok video ends with Amber saying “viola” and showing off a section of her newly cleaned leather couch, which looks smooth, glossy, and spotless. If you have five minutes and $22 to spare, shop the Forcefield Fabric Cleaner and Mothers Cleaning Brush and try this TikTok hack at home.