Amazon Shoppers Swear This $12 Stovetop Cleaner "Works Miracles" on the Toughest Stains

Glass and ceramic stovetops come with a reputation of being easier to wipe down than their gas or electric counterparts—but anyone who owns one knows it’s not that simple. The smooth appliances show the smallest spills and smudges, and food splatters may seem impossible to remove. Even if you wipe it down every day, a dingy film can form on the surface.

Thankfully, thousands of Amazon shoppers swear they’ve found a quick fix to get that showroom shine back: the Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Kit. The $12 set comes with a specially formulated solution that safely cleans stubborn stains and grease, and also polishes surfaces to their former glory. All you need is a quarter-sized amount to clean the entire range.

The cleaning formula works on all major glass and ceramic cooktop brands, including GE, Whirlpool, Frigidaire, and Thermador. Additionally, the all-in-one kit comes with a scrubbing tool and razor to buff and scrape away baked-on foods without scratching the glass.

RELATED: How to Clean the Grossest Spots in Your Kitchen

Weiman is known for making customer-loved cleaners for every type of surface, including stainless steel, granite, and, of course, glass and ceramic. The brand’s Cooktop Cleaner Kit has earned the title of Amazon’s choice for stove top cleaners thanks to its impressive 4.7-star rating and more than 2,000 reviews. Users rave about how easy it is to use, with many even saying it “works miracles” and makes surfaces look brand new.

“I tried all the natural solutions (baking soda, lemon juice, etc.) and nothing worked,” one wrote. “I was getting so frustrated that my new kitchen was looking nasty after not even a month so I tried this product. It's THE BEST! It worked immediately and now my stove is back to looking brand new.”

Others noted how quickly the formula breaks down grease and grime, and said the scrubber and razor make quick work of even the most steadfast stains.

“It literally took two minutes to clean my stove top and it looks better than when we bought the house,” a reviewer said.

RELATED: The $8 Trick to Giving Your Water Bottle a Deep Clean

Another added, “After fiddling with the razor tool, I was in business. Literally scraped away every bit of burnt on stuff leaving no scratches. The buffer kit was super easy to use. I’m in absolute awe of how amazing it worked!”

Head to Amazon now to get your own Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Kit so your glass stovetop can finally live up to its reputation of being easy to clean.

Weiman Cooktop Cleaner Kit

To buy: $12; amazon.com.