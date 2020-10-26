This $12 Pack of Brushes From Amazon Makes Cleaning Bottles and Straws So Much Easier

If you frequently use a reusable bottle or straw, you understand how difficult it can be to keep those items clean. Many bottles aren’t dishwasher safe, and a standard sponge won’t fit in a small opening or a narrow straw. That’s why over 8,000 Amazon shoppers are raving about the Turbo bottle brushes. For just $12, you can get a pack of five brushes in various sizes to effectively clean all your bottles and straws.
The brush pack comes with a large bottle brush, a narrow neck bottle brush, an extra narrow bottle brush, a baby bottle brush, and a straw brush. You can also use these brushes to clean vases, jars, and even drains. Each one is made with BPA-free nylon bristles.
“These brushes are the best quality I’ve ever gotten off of Amazon,” a reviewer wrote, who also appreciated that they came from a small, family-owned business. “They came with a personal handwritten thank you card from the business owner. I mean, wow!”
Another shopper wrote: “The variety of brush sizes is awesome—I can now get into the nooks and crannies and give a good washing to all my to-go mugs and water bottles regardless of shape. My morning coffee tastes so much better now that the old coffee grime is gone!”
Many reviewers also mentioned that the comfortable brush handles make it easy to get a firm grip and maneuver the brushes into your bottles. Shoppers also wrote that the bristles seem to be firmly planted in the brushes, and they shouldn’t fall out anytime soon. That means you can use these brushes in your cleaning routine for years to come.
There’s nothing we love more than a family-owned, small business that makes a great product, and these Turbo bottle brushes are exactly that. Shop the five-pack of bottle brushes below.
To buy: $12; amazon.com.