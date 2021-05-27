This TikTok-Viral Trash Can Changes Itself — and It's on Sale

The TowNew T1 automatic model has the capability to recognize when the trash is full, so that it can then release the bag of waste automatically and seal it shut. Once the bag is scooped out, the can will replace it so that your disposal process is made quicker and easier. User @thehouseofsequins posted a review of the gadget in October 2020 and it's garnered more than 7 million views and 1.3 million likes since. "It seals and drops bags so you know when it's time to take them out," she says in the video. "Rather than scrambling for the next bag, it also changes the next bag for you."