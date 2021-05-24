These Dishwashing Cloths Have Completely Changed the Way I Clean—and Saved Me So Much Money
Moving into my first solo apartment has been an eye-opening experience, to say the least. Over the past year, I’ve learned more cleaning hacks and techniques than you can imagine, especially in the kitchen. I cook so much that each night I’m left with a plethora of dishes to clean and dry. Ultimately, I’ve had to find the most efficient way to clean the mess. While I can easily use paper towels to dry off or help clean any areas, I’m also conscious of reducing my carbon footprint. That’s why I started using the Swedish Wholesale Store Sponge Cloths.
I spent a good amount of time on Amazon skimming through pages for the best cleaning items, and the 22,000-plus ratings intrigued me. Once I got into the product details and thought about how much time and money they could save me, I was sold. I haven’t bought paper towels in over two months now.
In fact, one Swedish dishcloth can replace up to 15 rolls of paper towels. The package includes a total of 10 sponge cloths, which can be used up to 50 times each. And yes, that means they can be machine washed up to 50 times as well. These are more absorbent than a traditional 100 percent cotton dish rag, because they’re made of 70 percent biodegradable cellulose and 30 percent cotton. The sponge-like texture allows them to absorb 20 times their weight, and they air dry fast
Customers agree that these have changed their lives. “Just looking to reduce the number of paper towels we use in our household and these are stylish, practical and perfect for cleaning up messes, washing dishes, cleaning appliances, wiping down messy babies etc,” one reviewer shared.
“I can use these for everything and anything. I'm able to clean the kitchen, my kids, the bathrooms, the stove top, whatever. I grab a clean one, dampen it with water, and go to town,” said another. “They are tough enough for scrubbing, but gentle enough to use on your skin if you're covered in food,” they added.
