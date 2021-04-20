Stardrops - The Pink Stuff - The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
I Tried This Viral All-Purpose Cleaner from TikTok, and It Changed My Life
My stove will never be the same again.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
I don’t know about you, but cleaning my kitchen is one of my least favorite household chores, especially when it’s time to clean my stove. I love to cook, but I don’t love the splatters, grease stains, and grime that come along with it. So when I saw the Stardops Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaner trending on TikTok, I was immediately intrigued. No joke, it took just one video to convince me to buy it.
When I first came across TikTok videos of the product, I was a bit confused because it resembled a whipped lotion and looked so different from traditional cleaning products. For reference, I’m one to use the spray and scrub method, so I was very interested to see a product with a different consistency be so effective. It also meant a lot to me that the product isn’t formulated with too many ingredients (it consists of baking soda, soap, sodium silicate, and quartz). Plus, it’s non-toxic and not tested on animals.
Once the Pink Stuff arrived, I made sure to cook myself a meal that I knew would get messy. In my case, that was a stir-fry—I always get grease stains on my stove when I make a stir-fry. You can apply the paste with a sponge or cloth, so I used a brand new dish sponge that I had on deck. Most of the videos show people using minimal product, so I dipped the sponge into a small amount and got to work.
Apart from the grease splatters from my stir fry, I’ll admit that my oven had some stubborn, stuck-on marks from previous cooking sessions, too. With a few swipes of the Stardrops cleaner, they were gone—and I mean completely gone. The best part was that it didn’t take much effort, and it even left my kitchen smelling like fresh berries.
To buy: $10 (was $12); amazon.com.
Because I was so impressed with it, I decided to put it to the test in my bathroom next. I have simple gray tiling, but sometimes it gets hard to clean between the lines, making it another one of my least favorite and most frustrating chores. Again, I dipped my sponge into the product and got to scrubbing. I was in complete shock to see that even those hard-to-reach corners were crisp and clean in just a few minutes.
The bigger surprise is that it’s only $10. Right as I was debating hiring a professional cleaning service to help handle my kitchen and my bathroom, I just happened to come across this genius hack while mindlessly scrolling TikTok. Let’s just say I couldn’t be happier with my choice to buy the cleaning paste, and it’s truly worth the hype.
Amazon shoppers understand the buzz too, so much so that it’s now the top best-seller in all-purpose household cleaners on the site. “Oh my gosh—this stuff is a life-changer!” one reviewer wrote. “[I] used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done, and this stuff brought my shower back to near-new in one use.”
Another who shared that their stove and oven used to set off the fire alarm every time they cooked saw success with the Pink Stuff, too. “No product (organic or chemical) could get them fully clean except [for] this stuff,” they wrote. “I was ready to buy a whole new oven because I couldn’t stand it. I have now gone on a cleaning spree and have used this to remove the rust on my kitchen sink, marker from a dresser (darn kids), [and] grout in the bathroom.”
To hop on this TikTok trend and get your home clean in just a few minutes, get the Stardrops Pink Stuff Miracle All-Purpose Cleaning Paste on Amazon today.