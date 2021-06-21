If You Ever Doubted a Sponge Could Change Your Life, You Need to Try This 45%-Off One

The stout, round yellow scrubber is made of polymer foam using proprietary technology called FlexTexture, meaning it changes firmness depending on the temperature of water you use. When run under warm water, it becomes bouncy and malleable, able to contort and tackle hard-to-reach corners. Under cold water, it solidifies to better tackle set-in food and rough patches. Under both conditions, Scrub Daddy is rougher to the touch than a typical soft-sided sponge, but it never scratches or drags making it safe to use on all materials, even the most delicate copper, non-stick coating, or leather.