7 Microwave Cleaning Hacks That Will Save You Some Scrubbing

Image zoom NosUA/Getty Images

You won’t need heavy-duty cleaners when you’re armed with these simple microwave cleaning hacks. Whether you’re trying to clean that toxic waste zone known as the office microwave (finally learning how to clean a Keurig is another story) or getting rid of the piled-on bacon grease and sauce splatters covering your own appliance, there are ways to learn how to clean a microwave that don’t require scrubbing with a sponge until your hands are raw.

When it comes to microwave cleaning tricks, there’s a simple phrase to remember: Steam is your best friend. With that in mind, here are seven hacks to make cleaning this near-essential appliance a breeze. (Need to learn how to clean an oven? We’ve got you covered there, too.)