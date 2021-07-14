The One Part of Your Kitchen You're Forgetting to Clean—and the $3 Product That Will Fix That

When ticking off your regular household chores, cleaning the dishwasher might not even be on the list. However, mineral deposits, grime, and gunk can find their way into your dishwasher even if you do your best to keep the appliance in tip-top condition. There are many ways to prevent your dishwasher from getting smelly, from loading dishes properly to removing food debris regularly. But sometimes, you need a little extra help. That's where a dishwasher cleaner comes into play.