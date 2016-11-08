How to Clean the Grossest Kitchen Spots

And beside and behind them. Dust and debris really pile up here. Pulling out the appliance and vacuuming with the hose and the crevice attachment is the best way to remove them. If your appliance won’t (or can’t) budge—or you’re too scared of what you’ll discover—swipe around it using the slim, bendable Oxo Microfiber Under-Appliance Duster ($14, amazon.com). Slide it behind and along the sides first to knock any dry, clinging debris to the floor. Then slide it under the appliance to grab and pull out as much as you can. Shake the duster’s deposits into a garbage bag, then lightly dampen the head and swipe the same spots to remove stuck-on grime. Vacuum the surrounding floor to pick up the remnants.



Critical or optional? Technically the dirt and grime are far enough out of reach that they’re generally not a significant health hazard (also, you know, out of sight, out of mind), which makes this optional. But dust can impair a machine’s performance, costing you in energy bills and repairs, so it’s best to clean around and under appliances seasonally.