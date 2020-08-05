3 Brilliant Kitchen Cleaning Hacks Using Pantry Supplies

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine 1 cup water, 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar or white vinegar, and a few lemon slices. Add a small wooden spoon or toothpick so the mixture won't boil over. Place the bowl in the microwave and set on high for one to two minutes. The steam will help loosen dried sauce splatters and spills.

Carefully remove the bowl (it will be hot). Then, use a sponge to wipe down the walls of the microwave, and wash the turntable in warm, soapy water before replacing.