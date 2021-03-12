This Handy Little Gadget Makes Cleaning Knives So Much Faster (and Safer) for Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

Our search led us to the Joseph Joseph BladeBrush, a specially designed wrap-around knife cleaning brush. The tool, which has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, is available in two colors: a two-toned gray option and a neon green and white combo. It's structured so that it folds around both sides of the blade and cleans it with sturdy bristles. The brush also has a textured handgrip on the exterior, so you can comfortably wash your knives and cutlery by hand without worrying about slipping and hurting yourself. When you're done using the brush, you can simply place it on the side of a dish rack or basin, or you can store it elsewhere with your regular sponge.