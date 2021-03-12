This Handy Little Gadget Makes Cleaning Knives So Much Faster (and Safer) for Thousands of Amazon Shoppers

Sharp knives are one of the most difficult things in the kitchen to clean by hand. You have to be careful not to cut yourself on the blade while also keeping an eye on the sponge so that the knife doesn't pierce through it. That's why we perused Amazon for a safe and effective knife-cleaning solution.
Our search led us to the Joseph Joseph BladeBrush, a specially designed wrap-around knife cleaning brush. The tool, which has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings, is available in two colors: a two-toned gray option and a neon green and white combo. It's structured so that it folds around both sides of the blade and cleans it with sturdy bristles. The brush also has a textured handgrip on the exterior, so you can comfortably wash your knives and cutlery by hand without worrying about slipping and hurting yourself. When you're done using the brush, you can simply place it on the side of a dish rack or basin, or you can store it elsewhere with your regular sponge.
To buy: $7; amazon.com.
Another benefit of this brush is that you can use it to clean other silverware beyond just sharp knives. If you try to clean silverware with your everyday sponge, you'll end up with soaking wet, soap-covered hands. But with the BladeBrush, you can quickly and easily clean your forks and spoons without creating a big mess—and without missing any bits of stuck-on food.
"This is the best thing ever," one reviewer wrote. "It cleans knives well, so you don't risk cutting yourself. It is a godsend for forks too! You might need to go over the same spot a couple of times depending on how caked on the food is, but it is SO MUCH BETTER than trying to fit a sponge into the spaces between prongs."
A second shopper added: "I am not one to really get excited about dishwashing tools, but this little gadget is a lifesaver. This has made leftover specks of food on my silverware history, and it's quick and thorough and easy to clean."
We're all about finding ways to make cleaning dishes quicker and more efficient, and you can't beat the $7-$8 price tag for this versatile gadget. Shop the Joseph Joseph BladeBrush on Amazon below.
