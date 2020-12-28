How to Clean Stainless Steel Pans (and Skip All the Scrubbing)

One of the best things about high-quality stainless steel pans is that you can use them to cook at very high temperatures—and can even pop them into the oven to finish a dish. But all that high-heat cooking can mean a burnt-on mess (especially if you're not watching carefully). The trick to cleaning a burnt stainless steel pan without spending hours scrubbing is to deglaze the pan while it's still hot. The high temperatures that got you into this mess in the first place can actually help loosen up stuck-on food bits. Follow these steps to clean your stainless steel pans so they look shiny and new again.