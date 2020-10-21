How to Clean Grimy Muffin Pans the Easy Way

Muffin tins are notoriously difficult to clean—especially if you just whipped up some mini muffin tin quiche. Sure, this grab-and-go breakfast is a crowd-pleasing family favorite, but dealing with egg baked into the crevices of the muffin pan is enough to make anyone want to skip the most important meal of the day. Skip the hours of scrubbing: Here's how to clean muffin pans and cupcake tins with the help of your oven. Heat and moisture will loosen up baked-on bits of food, doing much of the hard work for you. Ready to refresh your long-neglected bakeware? Here's how to clean muffin pans the easy way.