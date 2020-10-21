How to Clean Grimy Muffin Pans the Easy Way
Grease and baked-on food are no match for this cleaning method.
Muffin tins are notoriously difficult to clean—especially if you just whipped up some mini muffin tin quiche. Sure, this grab-and-go breakfast is a crowd-pleasing family favorite, but dealing with egg baked into the crevices of the muffin pan is enough to make anyone want to skip the most important meal of the day. Skip the hours of scrubbing: Here's how to clean muffin pans and cupcake tins with the help of your oven. Heat and moisture will loosen up baked-on bits of food, doing much of the hard work for you. Ready to refresh your long-neglected bakeware? Here's how to clean muffin pans the easy way.
What You'll Need:
- Baking soda
- Dishwashing liquid
- Scrubber sponge
- Pan scraper (such as this one)
How to Clean Muffin Pans:
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Mix 2 tablespoons baking soda into a pitcher of hot water, stirring until the baking soda is dissolved.
- Pour the mixture into the cups of the muffin pan, filling each about three-quarters of the way.
- Bake in the oven for about 20 minutes.
- Wait until the muffin pan is cool enough to touch but still warm. Working over the sink, scour the pan with a scrubber sponge and dish soap (test the sponge on the bottom of the pan first to make sure it won't scratch the surface). The heat of the oven and steam should have helped loosen stuck-on bits, so they should come off easily.
- To remove any baked-on residue on the top of the pan, grab a sturdy pan scraper. Combined with hot, soapy water, it will quickly remove even burnt-on bits.
- Rinse the pan thoroughly, then dry.