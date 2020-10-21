How to Clean Marble—Plus, a Trick for Removing Stubborn Stains

It's easy to see why marble continues to be a top choice for kitchen countertops: it's beautiful, timeless, and will never look out of style. But marble's reputation for being high-maintenance precedes it. Because marble is a relatively soft, porous stone, it can stain easily and acids like lemon juice can etch it. So if you're going to invest in a gorgeous marble countertop, you'll need to learn how to clean marble the right way and commit to a quick clean every single day. From there, wiping up spills immediately is the trick to making marble last.