How to Clean Every Type of Countertop: Marble, Quartz, Butcher Block, and More

Real and engineered stone are the stars of the countertop world. While they’re more expensive to install, they can add value to your home when you go to sell. One of the challenges with marble is that it’s a natural stone, so it’s very porous and hard to keep pristine. Quartz can also stain if a spill is left sitting too long, plus it's sensitive to heat (so reach for a trivet before setting down that hot pan). Don't use any acidic cleaner (lemon juice/vinegar/bleach) on these surfaces because it can create etching that dulls the surface over time.

How to Clean Quartz, Marble, and Granite Countertops:

Less is more! Put hot water and a squirt of dish soap in a spray bottle, spritz the counter and then wipe it down with a damp microfiber cloth. Dry with another clean microfiber cloth.

To disinfect granite, you can spritz the surface with a 1:1 solution of isopropyl alcohol and water, then wipe with a damp cloth and dry. If your countertops are properly sealed, you may be able to occasionally use a disinfecting wipe (look for one that's bleach-free) without harming the surface. Wipe with a damp cloth and dry afterwards.