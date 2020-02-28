How to Clean Kitchen Cabinets So the Entire Room Will Shine

Image zoom Getty Images

If you take a close look at the exterior of your kitchen cabinets (particularly those nearest the stove), you'll likely notice fingerprints, smudges of dirt, and a subtle splattering of grease. Over time, the marks and dust build up, so you might not even notice that your once-white cabinets are starting to look a little dingy. But cleaning your kitchen cabinets, following the steps below, can restore them to their original color and shine, making your entire kitchen look refreshed.

Want an even deeper cabinet cleaning? Tackle the interior of the cabinets, too, where dust, cobwebs, and crumbs are likely hiding. Not only will this help keep your kitchen clean and pest-free, but a complete cabinet clean-out will make it easier to find each ingredient. Follow the steps below to get your kitchen cabinets gleaming.

How to Clean Kitchen Cabinet Exteriors

About once every week or two, follow these steps to clean and degrease your cabinets.

What You'll Need:

Clean cloth

Grease-cutting dish soap

All-purpose cleaning spray

White vinegar

Glass cleaner (optional)

Cleanser with orange oil (optional)

Follow These Steps:

1. Add a squirt of dish soap to a bucket of warm water. Dip a cloth, wring it out, and wipe down the surface of the cabinet, starting at the top and concentrating on any areas with visible grease splotches. Alternatively, you can use a multi-purpose cleaning spray, just check the recommended surfaces on the label and test in an inconspicuous spot first. Spritz the cleanser onto a cloth, rather than directly onto the cabinets.

2. If you have cabinets with glass fronts, use a specialized glass cleaner to prevent streaks and residue.

3. For really tough grease stains, grab a multi-purpose cleanser with citrus oil (a known degreaser). Test in a small spot first to make sure the cleanser won't affect the finish. Then let the cleanser sit on the grease spot for a few minutes before wiping with a cloth dampened with warm water.

4. After cleaning, wipe down the cabinets with a damp cloth to remove any residue.

5. Finish with a dry cloth. Be careful not to leave any water sitting on the cabinet surface.

Clean cabinet hardware: Mix a solution of one part vinegar to one part water. Dip a clean cloth and use it to wipe down each knob or drawer pull, then dry thoroughly.

How to Clean Kitchen Cabinet Interiors

Every few months, give your cabinets a deep clean.

What You'll Need:

Vacuum with crevice attachment

Clean cloth

Mild dishwashing liquid

Follow These Steps:

1. Empty everything from the cabinets (now is a good time to check the expiration dates!). Using the crevice attachment, vacuum up any crumbs and dust, starting with the top cabinet and working your way down.

2. In a small bucket, combine warm water with a drop of dishwashing liquid. Dip a clean cloth, wring it out, and wipe down the interior of the cabinets.

3. Dry with a clean cloth before replacing items in the cabinet.