How to Clean a Kitchen Garbage Can—Plus Prevent It From Smelling

Many of us (maybe all of us?) procrastinate on giving our kitchen garbage can a thorough cleaning, but once it starts to smell even after you've just emptied it, you know it's time to face this household task. Here's how to clean a garbage can to eliminate those unpleasant odors, plus a few tricks that can keep the can smelling fresh for longer. By absorbing leaks and lining the bottom of the can with odor-blocking items you probably already have around the house, you can prevent a smelly garbage can in the first place.