Real Simple Home Cleaning Kitchen Cleaning Speed-Clean Your Freezer Checklist Speed-Clean Your Freezer Checklist Take your freezer from filthy to flawless in 20 minutes with this cleaning checklist. Advertisement Save FB Tweet More Pinterest Email Send Text Message Print Illustration of spray bottles Credit: Papercut Checklist Minutes 1 to 3: Unplug the refrigerator. Put on rubber gloves. Empty the ice from the freezer trays into a large cooler. Scrub the trays with water, liquid soap, and a sponge. Set aside to dry. Minutes 4 to 7: Unload the freezer. Ditch anything that has expired or is freezer-burned and covered in ice crystals. Put the rest in the cooler. Minutes 8 to 11: Remove the drawers and detachable shelves and place them in the sink. Scrub them well with soap, water, and a sponge. Set aside to dry. Note: Most freezers defrost every 8 to 12 hours. If yours has more than ¼ inch of ice on the base or walls, manually defrost it. Before proceeding to the next step, dip a rag in rubbing alcohol, then cover the ice. Chip away frost with a plastic spatula. Minutes 12 to 13: Follow the premeasured spray bottle to make a cleaner from 1 cup water, 1 teaspoon white vinegar, and 1 teaspoon dish soap. Shake to blend. Minutes 14 to 17: Douse the interior with the cleaner. Wipe down the walls and shelves with paper towels. Minutes 18 to 20: Plug the unit back in. Hang or place the odor fighter in the back. Return the shelves and food.