How to Clean Gross Baking Sheets So They Look Brand New
Hint: save this cleaning hack for the next time you roast vegetables.
A few years ago, my mom gave me some baking sheets she'd been using to roast salmon, bake potatoes, and make batch after batch of chocolate chip cookies for years. The sheets pans were still perfectly usable, and I had just assumed that the set-in stains and charred areas were the irreparable "patina" that comes along with bakeware that has a history. That is, until recently. When our deputy editor Jennifer Davidson asked if there was a way to get old baking sheets sparkling clean, I set out on a mission to find out. After some research and testing, I found a cleaning hack that really works—if you're willing to put in the elbow grease. Here's how to clean baking sheets so they look shiny and new.
What You'll Need:
- Baking soda
- Hydrogen peroxide
- Spray bottle
- Scrubber sponge
- Steel wool (optional)
How to Clean Baking Sheets:
- Sprinkle baking soda liberally over the baking sheet, concentrating on any areas with visible stains or grime.
- Pour hydrogen peroxide into an empty spray bottle, or replace the cap of the hydrogen peroxide bottle with a spray top. Spritz hydrogen peroxide onto the baking soda until covered.
- Top with more baking soda, and spritz again with hydrogen peroxide.
- Let the mixture sit for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
- Use a scrubber sponge to remove the baking soda mixture from the baking sheet, rubbing to remove stains as you go. You may need to dip the sponge in water to loosen up the dried baking soda. Depending upon how dirty the baking sheet is, the stains may swipe away easily, or this could require some elbow grease. The process may take a few minutes, so don't get discouraged. Once most of the stains have been removed, rinse the baking sheet thoroughly.
- If a few stubborn stains remain, try using steel wool to scrub them away (always wear gloves when working with steel wool). Rinse and wash the baking sheet before using.
Tip: If you want to prevent future stains, line the baking sheet with aluminum foil or parchment whenever possible.