How to Clean Gross Baking Sheets So They Look Brand New

A few years ago, my mom gave me some baking sheets she'd been using to roast salmon, bake potatoes, and make batch after batch of chocolate chip cookies for years. The sheets pans were still perfectly usable, and I had just assumed that the set-in stains and charred areas were the irreparable "patina" that comes along with bakeware that has a history. That is, until recently. When our deputy editor Jennifer Davidson asked if there was a way to get old baking sheets sparkling clean, I set out on a mission to find out. After some research and testing, I found a cleaning hack that really works—if you're willing to put in the elbow grease. Here's how to clean baking sheets so they look shiny and new.