LIVE

How to Clean a Pizza Stone So It Lasts Forever

Cleaning your pizza stone the right way will help make each pie crispy and delicious.

By Katie Holdefehr
April 14, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Advertisement

If you've ever used a pizza stone, then you probably already know it's the secret ingredient for a deliciously crispy crust on your homemade pizza. The one small problem: how do you remove all that baked-on cheese and grease from a pizza stone once you're done devouring your culinary masterpiece? Learning how to clean a pizza stone the right way means cleaning the stone using as little water as possible. Here's why: water that's absorbed by the stone will actually prevent a crispy crust and attempts to the dry the stone in a hot oven could actually cause the stone to crack. Yikes! To keep your homemade pizza crispy and your pizza stone clean, follow these steps to clean a pizza stone so it lasts for many years to come.

RELATED: How to Clean Gross Baking Sheets So They Look Brand New

What You'll Need:

  • Pizza stone brush (such as this one) or nylon dish brush
  • Silicone pan scraper
  • Baking soda
  • Dishcloths

How to Clean a Pizza Stone:

  1. Before you start, make sure the stone is completely cool. Wet the stone with just a small amount of hot water (you want to avoid submerging it completely!). Then scrub the surface with a pizza stone brush. This inexpensive cleaning tool is worth investing in, but if you don’t have one yet, you can use a nylon dish brush. 
  2. To remove stuck-on food bits, most pizza stone brushes come with a built-in scraper, or you can grab a silicone pan scraper.
  3. Clear away any crumbs or grease with a damp cloth, then dry the stone thoroughly with a dishcloth.
  4. Cleaning Stains: Over time, your pizza stone will develop stains and a natural patina. You don't have to clean these stains and many of them likely won't go away, but if you want to scrub them, here's how: Combine water and baking soda to form a paste. Using a damp cloth or brush, scrub in a circular motion, concentrating on the stained areas.
  5. Wipe away all of the baking soda with a damp cloth and dry the stone with a dishtowel. Be sure to let the stone air-dry completely before making your next homemade pizza.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com