How to Clean a Pizza Stone So It Lasts Forever

If you've ever used a pizza stone, then you probably already know it's the secret ingredient for a deliciously crispy crust on your homemade pizza. The one small problem: how do you remove all that baked-on cheese and grease from a pizza stone once you're done devouring your culinary masterpiece? Learning how to clean a pizza stone the right way means cleaning the stone using as little water as possible. Here's why: water that's absorbed by the stone will actually prevent a crispy crust and attempts to the dry the stone in a hot oven could actually cause the stone to crack. Yikes! To keep your homemade pizza crispy and your pizza stone clean, follow these steps to clean a pizza stone so it lasts for many years to come.