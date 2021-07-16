These Scrub Brushes Can Tackle Anything Stuck on Your Pots and Pans—and Look Great While Doing It

Greenth Pro's palm pot bamboo brushes are the antidote to stained sponges and nylon scrubbers that lose bristles quickly. It comes in a three-pack (for just $10!), so you'll have two as backup, which comes in handy if you'd like to use one for other spaces around your home. Unlike other dishwashing tools, the bamboo handle and bristles made of sisal palm on the cleaning tool can handle the toughest food gunk that you may have previously given up hope on.