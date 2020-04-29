5 Surprisingly Germy Kitchen Items—and the Right Way to Disinfect Them

Now more than ever, many of us are rethinking the cleanliness of our homes. While we've always aimed for a house that's free of dirt and grime and generally looks clean, the coronavirus outbreak has us wondering if our homes are actually clean—you know, on the microscopic level. As it turns out, according to the University of Rochester Medical Center, there are certain kitchen items most people don't wash properly and are most likely to be contaminated with harmful bacteria, such as E. coli. Since many of us are cooking at home now, it's more important than ever to clean these kitchen tools the right way in order to stay healthy and avoid foodborne diseases.

Luckily, cleaning these items correctly isn't too difficult—most just require a spray or wipe with a diluted bleach solution (1 tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to 1 gallon of water). Here are five of the most commonly contaminated things in your kitchen, plus the right way to wash them.

Safety note: If you decide to disinfect with a diluted bleach mixture, be careful not to combine bleach with any other cleaners, including dish soap, as it can produce a toxic gas. Store bleach where it can't be found by children or pets.

RELATED: 6 Things That Are Naturally Antibacterial to Safely Disinfect Your Home