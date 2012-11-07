The Best Dish Soap for Your Home

By Madaline Sparks
Updated August 29, 2014
Real Simplewent elbow-deep with 74 contenders to find sudsy superstars for every priority.
Most Muscle

Dawn Power Clean
Cuts grease like magic: After dishes soaked for just five minutes, all stuck-on gunk wiped right off. No other product came close. Slightly fruity scent is mild and pleasant.

To buy: $4, pgestore.com.

Bonus: We explore whether washing dishes by hand is as effective as using a dishwasher.

Featured November 2012

Best Fragrance: It's a Tie!

Fruits & Passion Cucina in Coriander and Olive Tree
This strong cleaner has a fresh, herbal scent that our testers couldn't get enough of. It's also an excellent degreaser.

To buy: $10, fruits-passion.com.

Best Fragrance: It's a Tie!

GrabGreen in Red Pear with Magnolia
This non-toxic cleaner is tough on grease and has a subtle floral note.

To buy: $5, grabgreenhome.com.

Gentlest on Skin

Seventh Generation Natural
Leaves hands soft and dishes sparkling. A cleverly designed bottle with a bottom spout makes it easy, efficient, and fun to use. Super-nice to the planet.

To buy: $3.50, seventhgeneration.com.

Pretty on the Counter

J.R. Watkins Natural
Superior on glassware and everyday dishes—and undeniably charming, thanks to the apothecary-style (plastic) bottle. All scent options—including aloe and green tea, lavender, and lemon—are light and lovely. (Note: Not as strong as other winners for baked-on food.)

To buy: $5 to $6, jrwatkins.com.

By Madaline Sparks