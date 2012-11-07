The Best Dish Soap for Your Home
Most Muscle
Dawn Power Clean
Cuts grease like magic: After dishes soaked for just five minutes, all stuck-on gunk wiped right off. No other product came close. Slightly fruity scent is mild and pleasant.
Best Fragrance: It's a Tie!
Fruits & Passion Cucina in Coriander and Olive Tree
This strong cleaner has a fresh, herbal scent that our testers couldn't get enough of. It's also an excellent degreaser.
GrabGreen in Red Pear with Magnolia
This non-toxic cleaner is tough on grease and has a subtle floral note.
Gentlest on Skin
Seventh Generation Natural
Leaves hands soft and dishes sparkling. A cleverly designed bottle with a bottom spout makes it easy, efficient, and fun to use. Super-nice to the planet.
Pretty on the Counter
J.R. Watkins Natural
Superior on glassware and everyday dishes—and undeniably charming, thanks to the apothecary-style (plastic) bottle. All scent options—including aloe and green tea, lavender, and lemon—are light and lovely. (Note: Not as strong as other winners for baked-on food.)
