The Best Kitchen Trash Bags
Best Clear Recycling
Glad Tall Kitchen Recycling
For those communities that require clear or blue bags for bottles and cans. Even when loaded up with heavy, sharp recyclables (and then shaken), these didn’t puncture.
To buy: $3 for 12, at supermarkets.
Best All-Around
Hefty the Gripper
Super-sturdy, with an elastic drawstring that hugs the top of the bin. Brilliantly masks odors—even garlic and cat food—with no cloying fragrance. (None of the scented bags on the market made it past our sniff test.) Unbeatable.
To buy: $7 for 40, at supermarkets.
Most Effortless
EZ Bagz Tall Kitchen
Twelve elastic-top bags nesting inside one another are all set in the trash bin at once. When the container fills up, lift out the innermost bag and the new one is already in place. Slightly lighter than the others here, so no sharp objects, please. Biodegradable.
To buy: $11.20 for 24, amazon.com.
Best for Overfillers
Simplehuman Size P
A couple of gallons larger than the typical tall kitchen model, it can deal with aggressively jammed-in trash. A pale gray drawstring provides plenty of support for heavy loads (and even looks a little chic).
To buy: $8 for 20, organize.com.
Most Eco-Friendly
Perf Go Green Extra Large Tall
Ultra-green: lime-colored biodegradable bags in a 100 percent recycled box. And clever, too. An adhesive strip sticks the box to the inside of your pail. Bags are attached and perforated (like produce bags at the supermarket), so when you remove one, the next pops right up.
To buy: $4.50 for 12, at supermarkets.
See all Daily Finds from this month