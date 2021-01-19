This Unexpected Cleaning Gadget Only Needs Vinegar and Water to Keep Your Microwave Spotless

When it comes to chores, cleaning your microwave might feel as torturous as cleaning your shower—especially if your microwave is splattered with week-old grease and caked-on tomato sauce. Before you reach for a harsh cleaner (remember, you use this appliance to heat up the food you eat), Amazon shoppers have another suggestion. Meet the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner.
Available in four cute colors, the tiny and, yes, angry-looking cleaning tool might seem comical at first. It sort of resembles a Pixar character, but the product description is quick to remind you that this is not a toy. Instead, the Angry Mama cleaner uses a natural formula to produce steam that softens caked-on microwave stains, making them easier for you to swipe away.
To buy: $11 (was $16); amazon.com.
Simply remove the Angry Mama's "hair," fill it up to the clearly marked lines with vinegar and water, and then heat it up in the microwave for less than 10 minutes. Once the microwave timer beeps, you can easily wipe away any hard-to-clean crud that's lining your appliance. If you're worried about your home smelling like vinegar, reviewers say the smell is not overpowering at all, but you can also add a splash of lemon to the mix if you'd prefer.
The Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner has proven so effective, owners are calling it "life-changing." One wrote, "I'm ashamed to admit my microwave was beyond disgusting and I was dreading cleaning it. So I decided to try the Angry Mama. I followed the instructions and all of the gunk literally just melted off. Overall [it] took around 5 minutes to wipe the entire microwave down spotless (my microwave was pretty bad!)."
Amazon customers aren't the only ones who say the Angry Mama is a worthwhile purchase. Real Simple's SEO Content Manager, Rachel Ullstrom, says, "The Angry Mama, (while questionably named) makes cleaning my microwave with natural ingredients super easy. It softens set-in food messes and stains so I don't have to chip and scrub messes in hard-to-reach corners and angles. It's also small enough to tuck away between uses so it's not another appliance you have to find a spot for."
If you're ready to cut down your microwave cleaning time, grab your Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner now.