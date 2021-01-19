This Unexpected Cleaning Gadget Only Needs Vinegar and Water to Keep Your Microwave Spotless

Simply remove the Angry Mama's "hair," fill it up to the clearly marked lines with vinegar and water, and then heat it up in the microwave for less than 10 minutes. Once the microwave timer beeps, you can easily wipe away any hard-to-clean crud that's lining your appliance. If you're worried about your home smelling like vinegar, reviewers say the smell is not overpowering at all, but you can also add a splash of lemon to the mix if you'd prefer.