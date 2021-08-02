These Kitchen Towels Are a 'Kitchen Essential,' According to Amazon Shoppers — and They're $1 Apiece
Every kitchen needs a good kitchen towel. Not only does a solid hand towel quickly clean up messes that might be made while cooking, but it also cuts down on paper towel waste. (Just think about how many times you end up wiping your hands with multiple paper towels when you're in the kitchen). If you don't have a kitchen towel that does it all—wipes messes away, is always near to act as a pan holder, and sits pretty in the kitchen—give this one a try. It's lint-free and comes in a set of 15. Yes, you get 15 kitchen hand towels.
The hand towels are designed to function as a multipurpose towel that absorbs, cleans, and looks great in your kitchen space. Each towel is crafted from 100 percent cotton that absorbs liquids immediately, like a sponge. As the towel absorbs, the intricately designed herringbone patterns do not stretch and fray. Aside from the efficient absorbent features, the classic design makes the towels a stunning addition to your kitchen. They are soft and have a beautifully crafted blue striped pattern on them for a timeless touch, too.
With optimal durability in mind, you can wash the hand towels again and again, which cuts down on overall waste and paper towel use. After the towels get soiled, simply just throw them into the wash. The fabric does not harden after a wash cycle, and when you dry them, they remain lint-free and in new shape. The durable towels come in a set of 15 for only $19—and with the Amazon coupon, you can actually snag the towels for just $15.
To buy: $15 with coupon (was $20), amazon.com.
The kitchen towel set is a favorite among Amazon customers. Over 11,000 shoppers gave the towels a five-star rating, writing they're "our favorite kitchen towels, hands down," and that they are "so worth the price."
Another shopper says that the towels are "The real thing—highly absorbent and lint-free." The shopper explains that since Amazon's website is so vast, it might be hard to stumble upon the perfect hand towels, but they are happy they found these. "Because I spend a lot of time in my own kitchen, I go through a lot of paper towels. A lot. These are an economical alternative for wiping counters and drying pots, pans, and dishes—or as a quick trivet. I suggest that you wash these before using them to get the full effect of the absorbency aspects of this towel."
"[These are a] kitchen essential," another shopper wrote. "It's great that these come in multi-packs. Because they are so absorbent and versatile, they get more uses than my old tea towels ever got! They clean up very easily. I recommend these for use as a tea towel and for other general kitchen clean up needs."
A final pleased reviewer says that these towels are the "best you will find! Seriously!" The shopper was looking all over for kitchen towels to replace their old ones. "This. Is. It! Trust me. There is only one more brand out there in the world that may compete, but you will pay [between] $5-$8 dollars per towel," the shopper said.
The classic kitchen towels usually cost $20, but right now, you can get the 15-piece set for $15 with the provided coupon. So shop now, before it's too late and you're left with those old kitchen towels.