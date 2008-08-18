Cleaning Home-Office Accessories Checklist

Reward your office assistants for their loyal service by showing them a little TLC.

By Kathleen Squires
Advertisement
Credit: Amy Wilson

Books and Magazines

Chair

Desk: Glass Desktop

Desk: Metal

Desk: Wood

Shelving

Storage Containers: Canvas

Storage Containers: Cardboard, Paper, or Plastic

Storage Containers: Natural Fibers

Telephone and Fax

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com