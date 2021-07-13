This Amazon Find With 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Your Shower Without Scrubbing
While we can't avoid bathroom cleaning altogether, there are several tips and tricks to make your routine easier and quicker. Case in point: This Amazon find that shoppers swear by for sparkling showers—sans scrubbing.
As its name suggests, this on-sale Wet and Forget shower cleaner is designed to do all of the work for you, and according to its huge allegiance of fans, the simple spray is "an amazing time-saver" and "the best bath cleaner ever." Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about the now-$17 household cleaner and gave it a five-star rating, praising its deep cleaning power, efficiency, and easy application. And you only need to use it once a week to prevent soap scum, dirt, mold, and mildew buildup.
To buy: $17 (was $24); amazon.com.
The fume-free cleaner is designed to eliminate gunk and stains without tough scrubbing or wiping down. Once the formula has time to work its magic (most users leave it on overnight), simply run some water over your shower or tub to watch the grime go down the drain.
You can apply it to nearly any bathroom surface that needs cleaning: shower tile, bathtub basins, fixtures, doors, and even shower curtains. And since it comes with a spray nozzle and hose, it's easy to reach nooks and crannies that may need some attention. Tons of shoppers use it beyond the shower, too, and rave about its versatility when it comes to cleaning every surface of their bathroom—and even their kitchens.
Amazon reviewers also praise its impressive formula for giving new life to showers with stains, dirty grout, and grime that's been impossible to remove for years. They say that after just one use, their bathroom was restored to its former glory. "I am in shock," one reviewer wrote. "Not only has this cleaned my shower, which now looks new, but it is easy, fast, and rinses off quickly! I don't dread cleaning anymore, and will continue to buy more as it runs out."
Shoppers with back pain also love its no-fuss application and cleaning power. "Within minutes, all of the built-up dirt and grime began to melt away," another reviewer wrote. "I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing."
If you're ready to speed up your cleaning routine, it's a great time to try the popular cleaner. The time-saver is marked down to $17 right now, so be sure to snag a bottle or two now before the price goes back up.