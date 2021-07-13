This Amazon Find With 10,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Secret to Deep Cleaning Your Shower Without Scrubbing

As its name suggests, this on-sale Wet and Forget shower cleaner is designed to do all of the work for you, and according to its huge allegiance of fans, the simple spray is "an amazing time-saver" and "the best bath cleaner ever." Over 10,000 Amazon reviewers rave about the now-$17 household cleaner and gave it a five-star rating, praising its deep cleaning power, efficiency, and easy application. And you only need to use it once a week to prevent soap scum, dirt, mold, and mildew buildup.