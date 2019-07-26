Amazon Shoppers Claim This $12 Cleaning Tool Is One of the Best Inventions of All Time

Image zoom amazon.com

Fellow cleaning fiends and Monica Gellers of the world, we’re here to tell you that Amazon is currently a treasure trove of game-changing cleaning products, including this under-the-radar tool that’s an absolute must-have for those who appreciate sparkling clean surfaces.

Amazon’s top-ranked household squeegee, the Oxo Good Grips Stainless Steel Squeegee, is the versatile cleaning tool everyone needs in their arsenal—and it’s currently marked down to just $13. The lightweight cleaning blade works wonders on tiles, mirrors, shower doors, and windows, according to Amazon shoppers, and will become your new favorite way to clean your bathroom. It’s already earned over 1,200 perfect reviews, with owners calling it “one of the best inventions of all time” and “the best money I ever spent on cleaning!”

While reviewers use it to clean surfaces all over their home, they especially love the 4.4-star tool for shower doors, tile, and tubs. Thanks to its suction cup holder, it’s easy to store in (or just outside of) your shower, allowing you to quickly reach for it whenever it needs a quick wipe-down. Use it every week (or even daily) and all the grime that usually covers walls and surfaces won’t stand a chance. And since it’s crafted with stainless steel and a rubber grip, you won’t have to worry about it rusting, molding, or slipping out of your hand.

“I'm really glad I got this,” one reviewer wrote. “The rubber squeegee part does an amazing job of wiping down and keeping my shower sparkling clean. I use it every time I finish showering and it takes less than a minute, but saves me a lot of scrubbing work when I actually scrub the shower. It also makes the doors much nicer to look at on a daily basis.”

“This thing is awesome,” another chimed in. “Since I started using this, my shower can go with light cleanings—no more scrubbing! This is easily some of the best money I ever spent on cleaning.”

Owners love how quickly it tackles large surfaces, saving you effort and time when it comes to wiping down your shower or cleaning other glass and tile surfaces around your home and car. Folks claim its a game-changer for washing windows, too.

Many reviewers have owned their Oxo squeegee for years and still consider it their go-to, making it one of the most affordable and versatile investments you can make for your home. Do yourself a favor and grab the Prime-eligible piece now while it’s still on sale. And non-members, don’t fret! You can still score free, two-day shipping (and other Prime member perks) by simply signing up for a free 30-day trial.