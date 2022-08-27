This $11 Squeegee With Over 7,000 Five-Star Ratings Is the Secret to a Streak-Free Bathroom Shine

Amazon shoppers rave about its low price and versatility.

Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon

August 27, 2022

MR.SIGA Multi-Purpose Silicon Squeegee for Window
Let's be honest: No matter how often you tidy things up in there, it's pretty much impossible to keep the bathroom always looking clean and fresh. Still, the right cleaning product can make a big difference, especially one as effective and powerful as this multi-purpose squeegee from Amazon that has over 7,000 five-star ratings.

Made by Mr. Siga and priced at just $11, this best-selling squeegee is loved by shoppers for its flexible silicone blade, durable yet lightweight design, and serious versatility, among many other features. It's super easy to use, too—just add water and a cleaning solution to any dirty surface, then take the squeegee to wipe it all off. The result? A shiny, streak-free area that will instantly make the whole room look so much better than it did before.

MR.SIGA Multi-Purpose Silicon Squeegee for Window
To buy: $11 (was $12); amazon.com.

You can use the squeegee to tackle soap scum, dust, and limescale buildup on shower walls, mirrors, countertops, and more bathroom surfaces, but you can also use it in any other spot around your home that's in need of a good clean. The squeegee works on every kind of flat surface from patio doors to car windshields thanks to its 10-inch blade that's wide enough to cover plenty of area in one go. Plus, it features a non-slip handle (super helpful for when you're working on wet surfaces) as well as a suction hook that conveniently stores the tool on the bathroom wall.

Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have nothing but praise for this handy device. "For years I have been sponging off the water from the shower door. This is much quicker and does a better job," wrote one shopper. Another person praised the squeegee for how it "fits comfortably in the hand and is narrow enough to swipe narrow glass shower panels," while yet another called it out for making "no noise" and leaving "no streaks" during use.

Pick up the squeegee in one of three color schemes (gray and black, white and black, or white and gray) and prepare to bask in the look of your newly clean, streak-free bathroom walls.

