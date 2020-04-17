How to Make Your Glass Shower Doors Sparkle

Image zoom Getty Images

Nothing puts the finishing touch on a pristine just-deep-cleaned bathroom quite like a crystal clear glass shower door. Maintaining clarity and shine can be accomplished pretty easily with a quick squeegee after every shower, but it’s easy to lose the discipline (especially when you’re in a hurry). Unfortunately, consistently skipping a wipe-down allows a buildup of soap suds and hard water to develop. This film can permanently etch and damage the glass, so it’s important to clean the shower door as soon as you notice a fog starting to appear. There are plenty of commercial products on the market that promise to clean your shower door in no time, but slaying soap scum can be done just as effectively with a few simple ingredients you likely already have around the house. Here’s your DIY guide for how to clean glass shower doors to restore a spotless shine.

What You'll Need:

Distilled white vinegar

Distilled water

Dishwashing liquid (optional)

Essential oil of your choice (optional)

Microfiber cloths

Empty spray bottle

Squeegee (for daily maintenance)

How to Clean a Glass Shower Door:

1. Mix your defense: Combine one part distilled white vinegar with three parts distilled water in a microwave-safe bowl. Microwave the mixture for 60 seconds. Once the liquid has cooled, pour it into the spray bottle. If you want to avoid a lingering bitter scent from the vinegar, add a few drops of your go-to essential oil into the mix. (Note: Be mindful that vinegar could potentially damage showers made of stone. You can still create an effective solution by opting for grease-cutting dishwashing liquid in place of the vinegar.)

2. Spray and walk away: Mist a coat of shower spray on the door, covering the entire surface evenly. Let the solution sit for the length of your current favorite song (about three to five minutes).

3. Dry the door: Working from top to bottom, dry the door using a microfiber cloth. Once dry, you can use the cloth to buff out any streaks or smudges. Leave the door open to ensure any residual moisture evaporates from the surface of the glass.

4. Prevention is key: Invest in a squeegee and commit to regular wipe-downs. It takes about 30 seconds (and actually, it’s oddly satisfying!). You’ll prolong the results of your deep clean treatment and reduce the potential for permanent glass damage in the future.