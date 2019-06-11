This Is Why Your Shower Drain Smells (Plus, How to Clean It)

While you can go out and buy chemical cleaning products, more likely than not, you have everything you need in your kitchen to tackle your mold problem immediately.

Pour half a cup of bleach down the drain and let it sit for approximately one hour. Then boil four cups of water and pour half of it down the drain. If you have PVC (plastic) pipes, note the boiling water can cause major damage, so make sure you check first. If this is the case, just use hot water from your tap.

Then sprinkle a quarter-cup of baking soda down the drain. Follow that with a cup of white or cleaning vinegar. You may hear a fizzing sound from the baking soda and vinegar reacting. Wait a few minutes, then pour the rest of the boiling (or hot) water down the drain. Finish by running the hot water for a few minutes. This should take care of both the odor and the source.

If the smell coming from the drain isn't musty, the problem could be soap scum. An easy solution is to simply clean your drain with boiling water. If this issue reoccurs, treat with boiling water weekly.