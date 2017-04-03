How to Clean Your Shower Curtain

Fotosearch/Getty Images

When it comes to shower curtain cleaning, the washing machine is typically your best bet since it’s effective and saves you time, says cleaning pro Leslie Reichert, founder of Greencleaningcoach.com and author of The Joy of Green Cleaning. “Toss the shower curtain into the washing machine on its own, saving your other dirty laundry for a separate load later. Next—and this is the trick—add two to three bath towels. Once the machine starts, they will scrub the gunk off the shower curtain for you,” she says. “You’ll need just a touch of detergent and some powdered oxygen bleach, and you should wash the items on a regular laundry cycle.” (Reichert’s product picks: Charlie’s Soap laundry powder, $18, soap.com; and Charlie’s Soap oxygen bleach, $17, soap.com.) Once the cycle ends, you can simply rehang the curtain. Or if you prefer, you can put it in the dryer—but keep the liner in there for only a few minutes. Says Reichert, “You want to heat up the plastic just enough so that is will be pliable and can be rehung easily.”

RELATED: One Trick for Extra-Soft Towels

Have a shower door instead of a curtain? That’s quick and easy to clean too, but it requires a little elbow grease. Here’s how to de-grime the door: Add a few drops of distilled white vinegar to one cup of baking soda, and stir to make a thick paste. Apply it to the door and let it sit for an hour. Then use a microfiber cloth to rub it in. After rinsing off the paste, buff the door dry using a fresh microfiber cloth.