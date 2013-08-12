How to Deep Clean Your Bathroom in 8 Steps

What to do: Give plastic shower curtains and liners a spin in the washing machine with your regular detergent and a few old towels, which help scrub away. soap scum and mildew. Rehang to dry.

For shower doors, make a paste by adding a few drops of distilled white vinegar to a cup of baking soda; apply it directly to the door (it’s nice and thick, so it will stick). Let sit for an hour, then rub with a microfiber cloth. Rinse and buff dry with a fresh, dry microfiber cloth.

The tub is less of an issue—a weekly scrubbing is usually enough. But for extra gleam, fill it with hot water, then drain. Apply a bathroom cleaner and let sit for 15 minutes before scrubbing.

To maintain it, wipe condensation from all surfaces after showering, and leave the window open for one hour a day to lower the room’s humidity level.

Why: Those germs from your shower head (and your body) can linger in your tub.